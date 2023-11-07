 Skip to content

MALWARE Rewritten update for 7 November 2023

Patch 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MALWARE Rewritten patch 1.0.2 has been released.

  • Fixed poor implementation of some Steam achievement scripts.
  • Various minor tile fixes on some game levels.

Changed files in this update

