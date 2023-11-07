Update to Octane Remix - 1.1.0

Update 1.1.0 is here, get ready for an enhanced gaming experience!

We've been hard at work addressing some of the most requested fixes and improvements. Here are the main issues that have been resolved and improved:

Sleek HUD Bars, now smoother and more visually polished.

More consistent camera movement, tailored to your screen resolution, in the hub area.

Minor typos removed in the upgrades menu.

Upgrades text now stands out better, with improved color grading.

Campaign nodes now come with helpful descriptions to give you a better understanding of your journey.

Additional animations and SFX added to campaign map and Exit countdown.

A Rear view mirror animation bug has been resolved

Gamepad controls in the level editor have been revamped for a smoother experience.

Manual Camera rotation added to the Level Editor, available for both mouse/keyboard and gamepad users.

Exiting a run through the pause menu will no longer sometimes make play button resume instead.

Warmup Clarity: The warmup lap now features added UI elements, providing you with a clear view of your progress.

Update now and dive back into the action with these fantastic improvements! Thank you for your continued support and feedback - keep it coming!

Yours,

Team Velocita