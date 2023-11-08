HOTFIX 1.0.16

Adventurers,

In the latest hotfix we have addressed a number of issues causing the game to softlock as well as other gameplay related bugs. We are continuing to address other issues relating to stability which we will be releasing in future hotfixes.

Fixed an issue where Kragar Blackstone's Powder Keg summoning will cause a softlock when the players battle grid is already full.

Fixed an issue where the War Rang “Pull” attack can cause a softlock.

Fixed an issue with the spider entangle attack causing a softlock.

Fixed an issue with the Spider Queen fight locking on a summoning wave.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the map is not interactable after using the party management window.

Fixed an issue in The Resistance in which Boney Boogey's Crypt was spawning in inaccessible locations.

Added a preview window on the adventure selection screen so players can review save game progress before they continue.

Once you have updated your game with this hotfix, if you continue to experience issues please let us know in Discord so we can assist you.

All players will need to have updated to the latest build to play together in multiplayer.

We will continue to hotfix as we improve the game so please stay tuned for further updates.

Thank you for your continued support!

IronOak Games