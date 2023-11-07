The Talos Principle 2 - Hotfix 1.0.3 is Live!

Greetings, citizens of New Jerusalem! What's that? A new hotfix? You bet it is.

We are delighted to announce that hotfix 1.0.3 is now available. As always, this hotfix is primarily aimed at addressing the most notable issues that the community has reported. Additionally, we're restlessly working behind the scenes on more fixes that we plan to include in an upcoming larger patch in the coming weeks.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation for all the feedback and support you've provided.

The Talos Principle 2 Hotfix 1.03 Changelist