 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Talos Principle 2 update for 7 November 2023

The Talos Principle 2 - Hotfix 1.0.3 is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12643844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, citizens of New Jerusalem! What's that? A new hotfix? You bet it is.

We are delighted to announce that hotfix 1.0.3 is now available. As always, this hotfix is primarily aimed at addressing the most notable issues that the community has reported. Additionally, we're restlessly working behind the scenes on more fixes that we plan to include in an upcoming larger patch in the coming weeks.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation for all the feedback and support you've provided.

The Talos Principle 2 Hotfix 1.03 Changelist
  • Fixed the bug where the "HDR on" setting would not be properly applied on systems with 1 monitor connected.
  • Fixed the bug where the Prometheus Terminal inside a locked Gold puzzle remained usable in certain situations.
  • Fixed the bug where after unlocking a Gold puzzle by solving the last unsolved Main or Lost puzzle in the same world, the Progress Wheel of said Gold puzzle would remain non-interactable until the player re-started the level.
  • Fixed the bug where using the D-Pad of a gamepad while selecting Palm Reader documents or downloading a file could occasionally break player's input or freeze the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 835961 Depot 835961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link