The Talos Principle 2 - Hotfix 1.0.3 is Live!

Greetings, citizens of New Jerusalem! What's that? A new hotfix? You bet it is.
We are delighted to announce that hotfix 1.0.3 is now available. As always, this hotfix is primarily aimed at addressing the most notable issues that the community has reported. Additionally, we're restlessly working behind the scenes on more fixes that we plan to include in an upcoming larger patch in the coming weeks.
We extend our heartfelt appreciation for all the feedback and support you've provided.
The Talos Principle 2 Hotfix 1.03 Changelist
- Fixed the bug where the "HDR on" setting would not be properly applied on systems with 1 monitor connected.
- Fixed the bug where the Prometheus Terminal inside a locked Gold puzzle remained usable in certain situations.
- Fixed the bug where after unlocking a Gold puzzle by solving the last unsolved Main or Lost puzzle in the same world, the Progress Wheel of said Gold puzzle would remain non-interactable until the player re-started the level.
- Fixed the bug where using the D-Pad of a gamepad while selecting Palm Reader documents or downloading a file could occasionally break player's input or freeze the game
Changed files in this update