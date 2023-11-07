 Skip to content

Ultra Fight Da Kyanta 2 update for 7 November 2023

Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 46

  • Disabled gauge increase by P-GUARD during TIME gauge.
  • The background of the training stage has been changed.
  • Fixed an issue where yellow WINS would not display during battle.
Demon type
  • Changed the TIME gauge so that it becomes empty when receiving damage.
Training
  • The menu is divided into training settings, recording/playback settings, and display settings.
  • Character change, color quick load bug fixed.
  • Attack attributes: Added explanations for upper, middle, and lower attacks.
  • Fixed a bug in damage calculation due to state restoration.
Net play
  • Made online lobby countdown faster.
  • Fixed an issue where the number of battles would remain in other rooms unless you exit the game.
Tsukinami
  • [5EX] Changed so that the amount of movement is reduced when the attack is P-GUARDed.
Hisomi
  • [2B] An unintended permanent pattern was discovered, so the overall 15F was revised to 18F.
Dr.K
  • [5X] Fixed animation bug
Chihiro
  • [5EX] Fixed EX gauge acquisition function
Robo Azuma
  • [2X] Lower body is now invincible.
  • [2EX] Changed to search for the opponent's position and fly.

Coordination cooperation and gratitude
@hakusai2q

postscript
Fixed a minor bug in training mode
(11/08/23 10:44)

