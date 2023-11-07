Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 46

- Disabled gauge increase by P-GUARD during TIME gauge.
- The background of the training stage has been changed.
- Fixed an issue where yellow WINS would not display during battle.
Demon type
- Changed the TIME gauge so that it becomes empty when receiving damage.
Training
- The menu is divided into training settings, recording/playback settings, and display settings.
- Character change, color quick load bug fixed.
- Attack attributes: Added explanations for upper, middle, and lower attacks.
- Fixed a bug in damage calculation due to state restoration.
Net play
- Made online lobby countdown faster.
- Fixed an issue where the number of battles would remain in other rooms unless you exit the game.
Tsukinami
- [5EX] Changed so that the amount of movement is reduced when the attack is P-GUARDed.
Hisomi
- [2B] An unintended permanent pattern was discovered, so the overall 15F was revised to 18F.
Dr.K
- [5X] Fixed animation bug
Chihiro
- [5EX] Fixed EX gauge acquisition function
Robo Azuma
- [2X] Lower body is now invincible.
- [2EX] Changed to search for the opponent's position and fly.
