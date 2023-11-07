Nov. 7 - Hotfix (current version: v9)

Share · View all patches · Build 12643573 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi there!

We've submitted a hotfix for El Paso, Elsewhere! There are still some more fixes & changes coming up in the next few weeks but we're pushing this update earlier in order to correct a critical issue.

V9 CHANGELOG

The Modifier menu has been moved- it is no longer displayed in the Main Menu. It will now show up once a save slot has been selected.

Added Modifier Presets and three difficulty-based presets: Story, Intended and Challenging. These can be selected when loading a save slot or starting a new game.

Added a Speed Modifier.

Fixed an issue where starting a new game from an empty save slot could cause the game to hang.

Feel free to report any issues to our Steam Discussion Board's Bug Reports section.

And once again, thank you for playing El Paso, Elsewhere!