Ellisbury Update: Open Beta Patch 3

Patch 3 took a whole lot longer than anticipated, mostly due to larger underlying structural problems found and resolved in the process of fixing seemingly minor problems.

For example, competitor car generation having some issues with data handling, which led to large sections of the car designer game code being translated from Lua to C++. That is something we wanted to do anyway, but certainly not right now!

As you can see in the big patch changelog below, in the last month we were able to get a lot done though, despite a lot of work being hidden under the hood.



Open Beta Patch 3: Full Changelog

General

Converted a big chunk of car designer calculations from Lua to C++

Fixed various issues with competitor car generation

Fixed lua error when swapping fuel to nitromethane

Fixed lua error when importing pre-4.2 cars and improved prompt to show body name & UID

Fixed hard lock while using 4 grid mode and rapidly changing turbo settings

Fixed Lua error with convertible options in campaign

Fixed a performance issue with global colors

Fixed AI using emissions tuning when it doesn't use a cat

Fixed timing belts stop spinning when changing block material

Fixed semi-slick tire textures being backwards

Added lower-res map layers to the test tracks to use when fully zoomed out

Gameplay

Implemented gearing range reliability penalty and opened up allowed gearing range

Improved torque converter, CVT, and general shifting logic and test cycle behavior

Fixed inconsistencies in acceleration calculations and clutch logic

Applied all changes to shift logic and acceleration test improvements to test track calculations

Added in engine family stroke length effect on engine fitting

Added efficiency vs. cruise speed graph

Added traction tests sheet as a selectable graph

Fixed issues with downforce and lift calculations

Hooked up toe effect to tire wear / tire service costs

Implemented CVT hard torque limit (size-independent) and fixed limits not scaling correctly

Fixed reliability of CVTs being unexpectedly high

Fixed 4x4 / manual locker not having expected effects

Fixed issue in calculation of interior space vs seat rows used for coupes

Implemented drivability & sportiness gearing dependency (WIP)

Updated gearbox "grades" for drivability, sportiness, comfort, reliability, and engineering



Campaign

Changed behavior of country tech pool to be a true offset you don't pay for

Fixed yearly autosaves in campaign zeroing various market data, including preorders

Fixed leaded fuel cars selling to other countries despite their leaded fuel ban

Fixed taking a loan for standalone factories starting payback immediately

Fixed market tab not updating when open and time is ticking in campaign

UI Changes

Fixed removing cat not resetting emissions optimization back to zero before locking it

Added piston / block icon at power density line depending on which item limits it

Added all-fixture scale controls to advance trim settings to resize of fully 3D fixture cars

Fixed some fixture slots not accepting light type changes

Fixed missing units in power / torque graph

Finished implementation of new detailed stats UI for Test Cycles & Emissions

Fixed previous decade safety button not working until a safety package is selected

Fixed inconsistencies in the display of fuel availability

Fixed mod wheels with incorrectly set up wheel families not displaying in wheel selection

Added car trim engine sound controls to engine testing UI

Added "open custom images folder" button to HDRI level widget

Added tooltip for steering and traction aids PU values

Fixed issues with drag graph formatting and labeling

Fixed gear selector for emissions UI not updating on gear change

Fixed gearbox warnings appearing before a gearbox is selected

Added various missing icons



Balance

Significantly increased importance of reliability stat, proportional to demographic desires

Tweaked R&D branch cost multipliers

Tweaked costs of undertrays

Tweaked costs and PU of interiors and entertainment

Tweaked costs of steering options

Tweaked costs of traction aids

Tweaked costs and PU of springs

Car Body Fixes

78_TaS_Comp_SWB changed to Truck

78Comp/78Plus - Wagon changed to 5 door, Con and Coupe changed to coupe, cargo and ZMPV_Cargo changed to van

80s_OR_LWB Wagon changed to SUV

Kei_Truck/LWB_Truck/MWB_Truck: removed convertible tag

JD1974_E3 vans adjusted to 3 doors

BodyEditor_70sFamilyvan and BodyEditor_70sPanelvan changed to 5 door

CS_Moore: All vans bulk edited to ensure 3 doors

65_XMB_Wagon_2Dr_Alt adjusted to 3 doors

BodyEditor_60sCoupe Targas given hardtop flag

All eras of GPV 2 doors are now flagged as 3 door, and 4 doors are flagged as 5 doors

BodyEditor_60sSedan02 wagon variant adjusted to 5 doors

JD1974_60s_112A van and MPV adjusted to 3 doors

60s_Mid_LM longer wheelbase van adjusted to 3 doors

Exporter Fixes & Improvements

Fixed exported cars sometimes having huge bounding boxes with certain fixtures

Implemented new sectional body JBeam generation among other minor body generation changes

Tweaked gearbox shifting logic

Added "Expand Body Bounds" parameter, controlling if unbreakable fixtures resize bounding box

Increased tire sliding friction

Lowered taillight flare intensity

Added an upper limit to engine braking torque of 60 Nm

Added a lower limit for speed limiters of 10 km/h

Fixed CVTs displaying a gear count in the name

Updated light triggers

Adjusted force feedback effects of various power steering choices

Reworked the Zip-Pack mode to modify the archive instead of entirely overwriting it

Added experimental prop support

Various optimizations



Automation Track Art Survey

We are currently working on a series of new test tracks for Automation, and we want your feedback on the art style! Simply go to the Google Form by clicking on this link, and vote for the three finalists in the survey; it will only take a minute!

With all that out of the way, we've come a lot closer to a public, main-branch release of the Ellisbury Update. Of course there are more issues to address and likely even a few new ones introduced. We will continue to improve the update within the open beta until we believe it to be ready for general adoption.

Cheers!

