 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Entity Playtest update for 7 November 2023

AI Minion Health Modifiers

Share · View all patches · Build 12643389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AI minions health has been made to adjust based on the number of players in your session. AI minions health will be less if it's only 1 player. More players means more health for the AI minions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2471701 Depot 2471701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link