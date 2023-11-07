 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Another day update for 7 November 2023

Hotfix 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12643268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Bug Fixes

**

  • The hospital's location environment has been slightly modified
  • Added running at 2x speed
  • Fixed bug with riddles (now ALT + TAB closes the riddle and control is not taken away)
  • Added 1 secret achievement

Changed files in this update

Depot 2412641 Depot 2412641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link