Early Access Release! Featuring 0.4 Version

Hello everyone!

Today, Noreya: The Gold Project lands on Steam Early-Access.

Which means you can purchase the game, with a special launch discount of 15%!

But you may ask, “why make an Early-Access metroidvania game?” good question, here is the answer.

It’s all about the community! At Dreamirl we believe in the power of the community, too many games are released and players simply are not happy with the game they play, we want every player to love playing the game as much as we love making it.

Our first Steam game “Exoblast” was in Early-Access until our community and us were happy with it. Throughout our journey we made a lot of changes and improvements, thanks to the feedback from our community.

Today with Noreya however, we are aiming way higher.

This Metroidvania is not like the others. Noreya features new unique mechanics unseen before in this genre.

With Noreya we tried to innovate for the better, we aimed to develop a game that was more fun, more fluid and more instinctive.

This is shown in our unique Karma mechanic system which required the most work, testing and balancing.

In Noreya you can:

Experience a complete nonlinear experience, for those of you who do not know what that is. Each and every player plays the game in their own unique path or style, how you finish the game is up to you!

Pray and explore 2 world-maps overlapping each other with shared places.

Fight the bosses in the order you want!

Enjoy a fluid and intense platformer.

Our unique Ghost system will bend your mind with intense puzzle-platforming.

Take part in thrilling and engaging game play while facing creepy monsters that chase you throughout caves and labyrinths of Noreya’s landscape.

Each time you change your allegiance in the game, you open new paths that are waiting to be explored, but watch out! As you make these decisions, old paths you may have traveled before will close.

Not only that, Noreya's skill tree provides many unique optional skills and upgrades that will help you throughout your journey, while allowing you to create your own unique gameplay and playstyle!

So why early access?

Well, we wanted to make something unique that stands the test of time, and as such we needed more time and your feedback to accomplish this.

As a French company we love our wine and early-access allows us to affine the game just like you would a nice bottle of wine. You our community are tasting all the variations of Noreya until you and us decide it’s perfect.

How many hours of gameplay is currently available in early access?

Approximately 8-10 hours depending on your exploration and skill.

What else can I read to know more about you and the game?

Community to us is important so you will find us on the steam forums. You can also join us on discord: https://discord.gg/z4vDtZCx or our newly formed subreddit. https://www.reddit.com/r/noreya/ should you have any feedback please feel free to contact us there or on all our social medias with the tag @dreamirlgames.

How quick are we fixing bugs?

We are updating on a roughly 2 week schedule with big bugs being fixed in a day. We are always watching discord and social media and aim to answer fast when someone finds something wrong.

On top of this we also have a bug-reporting system powered by our players both on discord and the Steam forums with our team keeping an eye out for these reports as they come in.

Please note bugs can happen. However, some things can take time to fix and fix properly so we ask you the community for patience when this happens. We will aim to keep communicating with you as much as possible when this happens.

I have a Steamdeck, Linux, Mac, can I play the game?

Steamdeck: Yes you can. However, Right now to play on a steam deck you will have to make some configurational changes to play on the Steamdeck as Steam is not currently letting us push the latest build to default..

Mac: we have an issue with our Apple Developer Account and we are waiting for their support to be able to fix the build and upload it again.

Linux: Noreya currently only runs on Ubuntu. However, there are a lot of versions and we will try to our best to make the game run on each OS in the future.. If you find an issue please fill in a report with your OS and specs and we will look into it.

That’s it!

We hope you will join us in Early-Access. Noreya features many new mechanics not seen in metroidvania games before. This has involved a lot of risks. However, only you the players can tell us if this is a success! We truly hope you love playing this game as much as we loved making it!