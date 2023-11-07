Fix a bug where status text was being smeared. Improve the reactor restart puzzle. Add another lava fall. Improve the lab puzzle. Fix a collider bug on Geyser flats. Add Mars Quakes. Implement sliding and remove all invisible barriers. Add the drilling platform collapse and lava rising puzzle. Move the HUD out of the way rather than hiding it. Improve and expand the spare part puzzle. Improve the suit O2 mechanic.
Mars 2055 update for 7 November 2023
More improvements based on community feedback
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2063712 Depot 2063712
- Loading history…
Depot 2063713 Depot 2063713
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update