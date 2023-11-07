 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mars 2055 update for 7 November 2023

More improvements based on community feedback

Share · View all patches · Build 12643027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix a bug where status text was being smeared. Improve the reactor restart puzzle. Add another lava fall. Improve the lab puzzle. Fix a collider bug on Geyser flats. Add Mars Quakes. Implement sliding and remove all invisible barriers. Add the drilling platform collapse and lava rising puzzle. Move the HUD out of the way rather than hiding it. Improve and expand the spare part puzzle. Improve the suit O2 mechanic.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063712 Depot 2063712
  • Loading history…
Depot 2063713 Depot 2063713
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link