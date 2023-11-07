More improvements based on community feedback

Fix a bug where status text was being smeared. Improve the reactor restart puzzle. Add another lava fall. Improve the lab puzzle. Fix a collider bug on Geyser flats. Add Mars Quakes. Implement sliding and remove all invisible barriers. Add the drilling platform collapse and lava rising puzzle. Move the HUD out of the way rather than hiding it. Improve and expand the spare part puzzle. Improve the suit O2 mechanic.