One Eleven update for 7 November 2023

1.3a Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello,

Hot Fix:

  • Added option "asynchronous loading of scenes"
  • Typos corrections

Thank you very much for your help in finding bugs. If you find any issues, please let us know.

Sincerely, ViviLatvia.

