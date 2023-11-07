Stronghold: Definitive Edition - Out Now!



Greetings sire! Your stronghold awaits you. The ultimate version of our first ‘castle sim’ is now available on Steam with upgraded visuals, new missions, Steam multiplayer support and more. We are incredibly excited to be launching our first 2D Stronghold game with new content for over 20 years and even more thrilled by your warm response to the game over the past few months.

When we were in the planning stages for _Stronghold: Definitive Editio_n we had faith in the demand for new 2D isometric strategy games, but could never be 100% sure. Your overwhelming support, feedback and love for our series’ 2D roots made this project possible and we cannot wait to hear what you think of it. This game has been a labour of love for the team, both for Stronghold 1 itself and also a bygone golden era of isometric 2D strategy. We hope that shines through, as we continue to improve it with updates and new content into early 2024.

As a way of saying ‘Thank you!’ on the community side, please enjoy our launch trailer scored by series maestro Robert L. Euvino with a brand new Castle Jam inspired composition. The man himself was kind enough to compose this new piece for today's trailer, a roaring tribute to your favourite Stronghold song, celebrating the launch of a project that is dear to us.

Stronghold: Definitive Edition comes packed with updated graphics made using the original source art, a new 14 mission single player campaign, 10 mission historical castle trail, remastered audio, returning voice actors, community requested features, gameplay modernisations, Steam multiplayer, Workshop support and more.

It is out now on Steam with a 10% launch week discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2140020/Stronghold_Definitive_Edition/