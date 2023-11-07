 Skip to content

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 7 November 2023

Version 0.041

7 November 2023

Version 0.041

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Ready Buttons in online waiting room staying on when returning from track.
  • Adjusted menu items locations in tuning section. Other areas will be getting this same menu system.
  • Changed flow of Sandbox Test Run. It now goes from selecting track and weather to the tuning screen and then to the race. Other areas will be changing to this as well.

