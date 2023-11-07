 Skip to content

The Stormy Islands update for 7 November 2023

Changes and improvements

Build 12642417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Outline for spawned items (It will allow you to see the items more easily)

Light adaptation.

Visual Improvement in ship crash cinematic.

Improvement in the visual of seawater.

New option to activate/deactivate bloom effect.

Changed files in this update

