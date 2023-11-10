Table Creator - Steam Workshop!

Main Game

Nothing new, sorry!

Table Editor

Steam Workshop:

A new option has been added to the save screen which allows you to upload your item to the Steam Workshop.

You may enter a title, description and visibility status before uploading. A photo of your table will automatically be taken and used as the workshop’s preview image.

If you enter the same table multiple times to the workshop with the same title, it will replace the old one with a new version.

Creating a new table and using the same title as an old one or loading a previously uploaded table and entering a new table will create new workshop items.

There is no in-game workshop browser at this current time, what you will need to be do is browse the workshop via steam and subscribe to items.

After you subscribed to an item on the workshop, it will automatically download the next time you enter the main menu of the game.

Workshop Tables can be accessed through the main menu by selecting the custom tables option.

Currently, preview images for workshop tables do not load correctly.

I have uploaded a table for reference on the Steam Workshop named El Dorado.

Quality of Life Changes:

Added X & Z scale sliders to the mechanic editor window. This allows for more precise scaling options as well as changing the scale of an object after it has already been placed.

Duplicating an object now copies over its current rotation as well.

Bug Fixes:

Changed sort order on some of the UI elements which was causing windows to sometimes overlap each other incorrectly.

Fixed various issues related to holes and rollovers when deleting, saving & loading.

Fixed an issue where certain inputs were being incorrectly detected while the popup windows were active.

Fixed and issue where if you canceled your changes to an object in the mechanic editor, the rotational changes were not being canceled.

To Do List:

Steam Workshop custom table images.

Steam Workshop Browser

Continued Documentation.

What’s Next:

You tell me! Have any ideas/suggestions? Feel free to let me know.

I’m in a fairly happy state with the core game and table creator would love to start taking more suggestions. Ideas for DLC, mechanics, improvements, or additions to the table editor, feel free to tell me. Anything and everything will be considered.