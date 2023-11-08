 Skip to content

Three Minutes to Eight update for 8 November 2023

Update v.0.6.2 LIVE

Share · View all patches · Build 12642225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Puzzlers,

thank you for your humble feedback on my latest developer notes about the most reported flaws of Three Minutes To Eight. As stated there, I took your feedback very seriously trying to adjust the discussed negative issues as good as possible.

Here's the changelog:

  • Removed the "Typewriting" effect on subtitles (now they appear right away)

  • Reduced them to the bare minimum "safety" time before skipping a dialogue line

    • Both things make the skipping of lines about 5X faster than before
    • Also, there's a 1 second safety margin when the dialogue options appear, so if player is fast-skipping all the lines, then it has a short moment of pause when it's time to make a decision (this to avoid to start a dialogue again by mistake)

  • Improved the movement when using Point'n'Click controls

    • Holding the left mouse button down will keep the player running until it's released (to avoid double clicking each time, very useful when running on large scens, like the street)

  • Fixed a bunch of localization issues; especially for German, Italian and Chinese

  • Fixed a bug related to giving the Titanium Positron to PD-99 when you're not on that narrative

  • Fixed a bug related to showing the year as "nil" when ending a narrative in the future during narrator's lines

  • Removed the possibility to have duplicates of items (like battery and charged battery, pistol and charged pistol, etc.)

  • Lowered the intercom sound to make it less bothering

  • Adjusted the size of text for the Journal as well as adding green highlight to the last line (once accomplished), for better readability of the various narratives

  • Plus some additional minor polishing and bugfixes.

Thanks again for your feedback and patience so far and what's to come. It is much appreciated. I hope the changes add more comfort to the repeating dialogue skips.

Yours,
Nicola

Changed files in this update

