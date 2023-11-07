Darkest Dungeon II DLC - The Binding Blade - Coming December 2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Binding Blade, Darkest Dungeon II’s first DLC, is releasing December 2023!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2598510/Darkest_Dungeon_II_The_Binding_Blade/

This DLC features 2 new playable heroes - The Duelist and The Crusader!

The Duelist is a disciplined and deadly combatant capable of tactically switching between Defensive and Aggressive stances. She is able to move between ranks with ease, attacking from both the front and back ranks, dispatching her enemies with brutal efficiency.

The Crusader has returned! This battle hardened knight is fueled by a radiant Holy fire and will Smite his foes where they stand.

The Binding Blade will see you mastering the ruthless Duelist, battling through barricades, and seeking clues that will lead you to...the last of the Crusaders. Both new heroes are complete with unique trinkets, signature items, and fully voiced backstories including playable flashback encounters. This content pack will also introduce a fearsome new threat - The Warlord - a roaming mini-boss who can be found on your journey to the Mountain.

