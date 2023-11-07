v0.4.181.0 ( November 07 - 2023 )
- Reset stance when boarding raft
- Reduce torch sound area
- New enemy vehicle type
- Enemy vehicle navigation improvements
- Added system to in the future spawn quest locations
- New stream in object validation system to reduce load issues
- Swordfish is no longer valued as trash
- Removing fort invalid managers and unload fort levels correctly
- Adding audio reverb effects
- Reduced max crew amount for rafts (remove excessive crew members at the mercenary camp and save the game at land if issues arise)
- Removed navigation mesh issues in ancient ruins
- Speech bubble adjusts to zoom level
Changed files in this update