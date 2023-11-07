 Skip to content

Dreadful River update for 7 November 2023

v0.4.181.0

Build 12642112

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.4.181.0 ( November 07 - 2023 )

  • Reset stance when boarding raft
  • Reduce torch sound area
  • New enemy vehicle type
  • Enemy vehicle navigation improvements
  • Added system to in the future spawn quest locations
  • New stream in object validation system to reduce load issues
  • Swordfish is no longer valued as trash
  • Removing fort invalid managers and unload fort levels correctly
  • Adding audio reverb effects
  • Reduced max crew amount for rafts (remove excessive crew members at the mercenary camp and save the game at land if issues arise)
  • Removed navigation mesh issues in ancient ruins
  • Speech bubble adjusts to zoom level

