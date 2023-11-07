 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

iRacing update for 7 November 2023

2023 Season 4 Patch 4 [2023.11.06.02]

Share · View all patches · Build 12641838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2023 Season 4 Patch 4 has been deployed!

Read the release Notes for this Patch below, or on the iRacing Forums here:
https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/50799/2023-season-4-patch-4-release-notes-2023-11-06-02#latest

===================================================================

2023 Season 4 Patch 4 Release Notes [2023.11.06.02]

This Patch includes new features, updates, and fixes for the 2023 Season 4 Release.

SIMULATION:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spotter
The spotter messages for cars moving to pass you ("Faster coming up quick" and "Group of faster cars approaching") now only play for cars that are in a faster car class than the player car.

Spotter - Foreign Language
The Renzo A Olivieri Italian Spotter pack has been updated.

    • Grazie mille, Renzo!

Options
A link to an iRacing guide for setting up triple monitors has been added to the appropriate section of the Options screen (Guide: https://iracing.com/triples).

CARS:
--------------------------------------------------------------
<Car Class> GTP Class Cars
A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed, which increases the break limits of the rear and rear wing panels.

<Car Class> NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Cars
A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed on these cars:

    • Lowered the break limits for the nose, front fenders, and rear.
    • Increased the break limits for the rear hood mounts.
    • Lowered the stiffness for the rear hood mounts.
      iRacing setups have been updated.

ARCA Menards Chevy / Gen 4 Cup
Fixed an issue where the brake bias knob was rotating incorrectly when viewing opponent cars.

Ferrari 296 GT3
A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed on this car:

    • Increased the yield and break limits for mirrors, nose, and rear mounts.
    • Side panels have been strengthened.
    • An additional mount has been added for the front splitter and the rear diffuser.

TRACKS:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Kern County Raceway Park
(Dirt Track) - Fixed an issue where driving on some overlapping areas of the Dirt Mini Oval were triggering cautions.

Changed files in this update

iRacing Windows Depot 266415
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link