2023 Season 4 Patch 4 [2023.11.06.02]

===================================================================
2023 Season 4 Patch 4 Release Notes [2023.11.06.02]
This Patch includes new features, updates, and fixes for the 2023 Season 4 Release.
SIMULATION:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spotter
The spotter messages for cars moving to pass you ("Faster coming up quick" and "Group of faster cars approaching") now only play for cars that are in a faster car class than the player car.
Spotter - Foreign Language
The Renzo A Olivieri Italian Spotter pack has been updated.
- Grazie mille, Renzo!
Options
A link to an iRacing guide for setting up triple monitors has been added to the appropriate section of the Options screen (Guide: https://iracing.com/triples).
CARS:
--------------------------------------------------------------
<Car Class> GTP Class Cars
A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed, which increases the break limits of the rear and rear wing panels.
<Car Class> NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Cars
A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed on these cars:
- Lowered the break limits for the nose, front fenders, and rear.
- Increased the break limits for the rear hood mounts.
- Lowered the stiffness for the rear hood mounts.
iRacing setups have been updated.
ARCA Menards Chevy / Gen 4 Cup
Fixed an issue where the brake bias knob was rotating incorrectly when viewing opponent cars.
Ferrari 296 GT3
A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed on this car:
- Increased the yield and break limits for mirrors, nose, and rear mounts.
- Side panels have been strengthened.
- An additional mount has been added for the front splitter and the rear diffuser.
TRACKS:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Kern County Raceway Park
(Dirt Track) - Fixed an issue where driving on some overlapping areas of the Dirt Mini Oval were triggering cautions.
