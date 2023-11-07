2023 Season 4 Patch 4 [2023.11.06.02]

Share · View all patches · Build 12641838 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 17:09:02 UTC by Wendy

2023 Season 4 Patch 4 has been deployed!

Read the release Notes for this Patch below, or on the iRacing Forums here:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/50799/2023-season-4-patch-4-release-notes-2023-11-06-02#latest

2023 Season 4 Patch 4 Release Notes [2023.11.06.02]

This Patch includes new features, updates, and fixes for the 2023 Season 4 Release.

SIMULATION:

Spotter

The spotter messages for cars moving to pass you ("Faster coming up quick" and "Group of faster cars approaching") now only play for cars that are in a faster car class than the player car.

Spotter - Foreign Language

The Renzo A Olivieri Italian Spotter pack has been updated.

Grazie mille, Renzo!



Options

A link to an iRacing guide for setting up triple monitors has been added to the appropriate section of the Options screen (Guide: https://iracing.com/triples).

CARS:

<Car Class> GTP Class Cars

A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed, which increases the break limits of the rear and rear wing panels.

<Car Class> NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Cars

A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed on these cars:

Lowered the break limits for the nose, front fenders, and rear.

Increased the break limits for the rear hood mounts.

Lowered the stiffness for the rear hood mounts.

iRacing setups have been updated.



ARCA Menards Chevy / Gen 4 Cup

Fixed an issue where the brake bias knob was rotating incorrectly when viewing opponent cars.

Ferrari 296 GT3

A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed on this car:

Increased the yield and break limits for mirrors, nose, and rear mounts.

Side panels have been strengthened.

An additional mount has been added for the front splitter and the rear diffuser.



TRACKS:

Kern County Raceway Park

(Dirt Track) - Fixed an issue where driving on some overlapping areas of the Dirt Mini Oval were triggering cautions.