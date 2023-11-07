Patch Notes - November 7th, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12641834 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here are the Patch Notes for November 7th, 2023.

The following notes are for our upcoming, November 7th, 2023 patch. It is scheduled to begin rolling out on console and PC at roughly 2PM Eastern US time.

Patch Notes

Fixed: Nicotero Leatherface’s Interaction Audio

We have fixed an issue where Nicotero Leatherface’s audio defaulted back to the original chainsaw sound during scripted interactions

Fixed: Nicotero Leatherface’s Chain Saw Dance Audio

We have fixed an issue where Nicotero Leatherface’s Chain Saw Dance audio defaulted back to the standard chainsaw audio instead

Fixed: Gas Station Car Exploit

We have fixed an exploit where players could crouch into the blue car near the tool shed on the Gas Station map

Players will no longer be able to enter the car

Fixed: Pixelated Textures

We have fixed an issue causing textures on skins to not load properly on some platforms

Changed: Player Levels in Lobbies

Player levels will now be hidden in lobbies

Changed: Party Icons in Lobbies

Players who are partied up will no longer display party icons in lobbies

Party icon is no longer displayed in the player list, scoreboard, and match results

To report any and all existing or persistent issues, please use the support site at support.txchainsawgame.com

Keep an eye out for an upcoming edition of the local news, The Muerto Times on our official subreddit, r/TXChainSawGame here: https://www.reddit.com/r/TXChainSawGame/.

Thanks for your continued support and patience.