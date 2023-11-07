Patch Notes - November 7th, 2023

Here are the Patch Notes for November 7th, 2023.
The following notes are for our upcoming, November 7th, 2023 patch. It is scheduled to begin rolling out on console and PC at roughly 2PM Eastern US time.
Patch Notes
Fixed: Nicotero Leatherface’s Interaction Audio
- We have fixed an issue where Nicotero Leatherface’s audio defaulted back to the original chainsaw sound during scripted interactions
Fixed: Nicotero Leatherface’s Chain Saw Dance Audio
- We have fixed an issue where Nicotero Leatherface’s Chain Saw Dance audio defaulted back to the standard chainsaw audio instead
Fixed: Gas Station Car Exploit
- We have fixed an exploit where players could crouch into the blue car near the tool shed on the Gas Station map
- Players will no longer be able to enter the car
Fixed: Pixelated Textures
- We have fixed an issue causing textures on skins to not load properly on some platforms
Changed: Player Levels in Lobbies
- Player levels will now be hidden in lobbies
Changed: Party Icons in Lobbies
- Players who are partied up will no longer display party icons in lobbies
- Party icon is no longer displayed in the player list, scoreboard, and match results
To report any and all existing or persistent issues, please use the support site at support.txchainsawgame.com
Keep an eye out for an upcoming edition of the local news, The Muerto Times on our official subreddit, r/TXChainSawGame here: https://www.reddit.com/r/TXChainSawGame/.
Thanks for your continued support and patience.
