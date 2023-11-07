Update: Laburnum

**Platform: PC (Windows/OSX/Linux)
Build Versions:
Steam: 1.5.933-win, 1.5.121-OSX, 1.5.934-linux
GOG: 1.5.935-win, 1.5.122-OSX, 1.5.936-linux
Release Date: 07/11/2023
Epic
Build versions: TBC
Release Date: To follow ASAP
Platform: Switch
Build version: 1.5.0
Release Date: Submitted to Nintendo. Coming soon**
Updates
- Clear UI signalling for forming hypotheses (questions) and theories (solutions).
- The initial Ministerial Exposé that Archie gives you is more linear to act as an extended tutorial.
- We’ve made the Mystery Solutions murderboard smaller.
- We’ve made both the generated text and Harjit's response much clearer about the hypothesis or final theory, and what it's likely to achieve.
- We’ve added more save points (including immediately after character creation and each evening before supper)
- The new game intro message can now be dismissed.
Narrative bug fixes
- Ivy's name will not be revealed before she has introduced herself.
- We’ve prevented David from making an appearance when visiting Rachel to discuss motives for murder.
- The option to visit the thing in the basement will no longer lock out after performing the Hallowmas ritual with Horatia.
- It will no longer be snowing when recalling the past.
- Misalliance novel plots can now be handed into Rachel if the heroine is a non-Neath character.
- Milton will no longer mention potential murder methods that the player has not yet discovered.
- The academic gown is now removed immediately if caught stealing a forbidden text from the Masters.
- Ferret will no longer mention the use of firearms as a form of pest control after they have befriended Algernon.
- We've fixed a rare circumstance where you could solve the murder during Confessions, skipping the season of Yule entirely.
- You will no longer lie to Ferret about having met the Rat Prophet-King if you have not done so.
- Rat Hagiographies are now removed from the Storycrafting interface once they've been handed in to Theo or Ferret.
- The correct murder method is now referred to in the generated text at all times.
- References to eating mushrooms have been removed during supper scenes when you are eating suspicious fish stews.
- All tokens for the Haunted novel plot can now be unlocked.
- Batachikhan's name now appears correctly in the journal.
- During Hallowmas the fox mask is now correctly linked to desire rather than fear.
- Griz will now refer to Theo by name if you are acquainted.
- Griz will no longer ask you to take her to Parliament after you've already shown her the way.
- Horatia will no longer mention Moss at the Feast if you turned him away from Chapman's.
- When talking to Horatia during supper the player will no longer mention tentacles in the basement if they have not yet discovered them.
- Moss will no longer be confused as to whether or not he has met May.
- Ivy will now refer correctly to the people you have implicated as a culprit when interviewing her about the murder.
- After confessing to a crime, inhabitants of the Neath will no longer supply you with clues to implicate other people.
- You will no longer respond bluntly to Ferret when you have chosen to be polite to them.
- Milton no longer confuses Rachel and Phoebe when interviewing him about possible murder methods.
- We've tweaked the sub-goals for the 'higher power' quest to make it clear when you are able to speak to Virginia about the dept she owes you.
- When kissing Ferret you will no longer hear cheering rats before it has been revealed that they now have the power of speech.
- When speaking to Milton, soul acquisition will no longer presented as a mystery if the player has already learned about it.
- Ferret's dialogue at the Feast has been fixed to correctly reference their baptism.
- Dialogue will no longer be repeated when saying goodbye to Mr Pages.
- As always, a few more typos have been fixed.
Tech bug fixes
- The pause menu can once again be accessed on the character creation summary screen via the HUD.
- All sound effects can now be muted.
- NPC expressions once again change on the Storycrafting interface.
- The placement of the mouse cursor will no longer interfere with keyboard controls on the summary screen of character creation.
- It is once again possible to navigate the wardrobe with a gamepad or Joy-Con following the removal of the academic gown when stealing a forbidden text from the Masters.
