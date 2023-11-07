 Skip to content

Mask of the Rose update for 7 November 2023

Update: Laburnum

**Platform: PC (Windows/OSX/Linux)

Build Versions: 
Steam: 1.5.933-win, 1.5.121-OSX, 1.5.934-linux
GOG: 1.5.935-win, 1.5.122-OSX, 1.5.936-linux
Release Date: 07/11/2023

Epic
Build versions: TBC
Release Date: To follow ASAP

Platform: Switch
Build version: 1.5.0
Release Date: Submitted to Nintendo. Coming soon**

Updates

  • Clear UI signalling for forming hypotheses (questions) and theories (solutions).
  • The initial Ministerial Exposé that Archie gives you is more linear to act as an extended tutorial.
  • We’ve made the Mystery Solutions murderboard smaller.
  • We’ve made both the generated text and Harjit's response much clearer about the hypothesis or final theory, and what it's likely to achieve.
  • We’ve added more save points (including immediately after character creation and each evening before supper)
  • The new game intro message can now be dismissed.

Narrative bug fixes

  •  Ivy's name will not be revealed before she has introduced herself.
  •  We’ve prevented David from making an appearance when visiting Rachel to discuss motives for murder.
  •  The option to visit the thing in the basement will no longer lock out after performing the Hallowmas ritual with Horatia.
  •  It will no longer be snowing when recalling the past.
  •  Misalliance novel plots can now be handed into Rachel if the heroine is a non-Neath character.
  •  Milton will no longer mention potential murder methods that the player has not yet discovered.
  •  The academic gown is now removed immediately if caught stealing a forbidden text from the Masters.
  •  Ferret will no longer mention the use of firearms as a form of pest control after they have befriended Algernon.
  •  We've fixed a rare circumstance where you could solve the murder during Confessions, skipping the season of Yule entirely.
  •  You will no longer lie to Ferret about having met the Rat Prophet-King if you have not done so.
  •  Rat Hagiographies are now removed from the Storycrafting interface once they've been handed in to Theo or Ferret.
  •  The correct murder method is now referred to in the generated text at all times.
  •  References to eating mushrooms have been removed during supper scenes when you are eating suspicious fish stews.
  •  All tokens for the Haunted novel plot can now be unlocked.
  •  Batachikhan's name now appears correctly in the journal.
  •  During Hallowmas the fox mask is now correctly linked to desire rather than fear.
  •  Griz will now refer to Theo by name if you are acquainted.
  •  Griz will no longer ask you to take her to Parliament after you've already shown her the way.
  •  Horatia will no longer mention Moss at the Feast if you turned him away from Chapman's.
  •  When talking to Horatia during supper the player will no longer mention tentacles in the basement if they have not yet discovered them.
  •  Moss will no longer be confused as to whether or not he has met May.
  •  Ivy will now refer correctly to the people you have implicated as a culprit when interviewing her about the murder.
  •  After confessing to a crime, inhabitants of the Neath will no longer supply you with clues to implicate other people.
  •  You will no longer respond bluntly to Ferret when you have chosen to be polite to them.
  •  Milton no longer confuses Rachel and Phoebe when interviewing him about possible murder methods.
  •  We've tweaked the sub-goals for the 'higher power' quest to make it clear when you are able to speak to Virginia about the dept she owes you.
  •  When kissing Ferret you will no longer hear cheering rats before it has been revealed that they now have the power of speech.
  •  When speaking to Milton, soul acquisition will no longer presented as a mystery if the player has already learned about it.
  •  Ferret's dialogue at the Feast has been fixed to correctly reference their baptism.
  •  Dialogue will no longer be repeated when saying goodbye to Mr Pages.
  • As always, a few more typos have been fixed.

Tech bug fixes

  • The pause menu can once again be accessed on the character creation summary screen via the HUD.
  •  All sound effects can now be muted.
  • NPC expressions once again change on the Storycrafting interface.
  • The placement of the mouse cursor will no longer interfere with keyboard controls on the summary screen of character creation.
  • It is once again possible to navigate the wardrobe with a gamepad or Joy-Con following the removal of the academic gown when stealing a forbidden text from the Masters.

