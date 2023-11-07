 Skip to content

Racine update for 7 November 2023

Racine 1.0.2 patchnote (07/11/23)

Hello everyone!
Here's our first patch with some bugfixes and also some requests that you've be asking for!

Thanks again for all your kind words since the game is out ; if you didn't do it yet, please take a minute to review the game, it greatly helps!
I'll leave you with the patchnote below

Cheers!

1.0.2 Patchnote
  • Adding a sound when picking up a carte in card rewards screen
  • Adding an arrow on top of reroll icons and on quit button when they're selected in card rewards screen
  • Fixing a bug in selection in cards menu in the hub
  • Fixing a bug with the sound of card selection playing twice when card were selected in the card menu and in fight in some situations
  • Fixing a bug with the Water boss that would make the game crash if an ennemy with the "Warmonger" boost appeared while the boss had it's shield
  • Fixing a bug with the behaviour of the Blockade card that would set the temporary armor to twenty instead of healing 20 temporary armor
  • Changing "Fullscreen" option in "Display mode", making it able to chose between "Fullscreen", "Windowed", and "Borderless"
  • Adding the possibility to manually resize the game's window when in windowed mode
  • Adding the possibility to screenshot the game in steam with F12 key

