¡Hola! ¡Hablamos Español!

Hello everyone!
We’re back with a new update!
Happy to announce that we’re adding the Spanish language to the mix, and we now have a controller support for all of you who prefer playing from the comfort of your couch!
Here’s the full patch notes:
- Added Controller support + controller keybindings
- Added 40-litre kegs with ready beer to buy in the shop
- Added popups with beer details
- Added the Spanish language
- Added a notification when interacting with a locker if we do not have an active quest
- Added better visual distinction between the bronze and gold fanciness icon
- Added panel with confirmation when we want to remove beer from the store
- Fixed bug with non-functioning continue button in day summary
- Fixed a bug where the emails tab was becoming empty
- Fixed some problems with crashes
- Other minor fixes
Happy playing!
Changed files in this update