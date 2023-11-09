¡Hola! ¡Hablamos Español!

Hello everyone!

We’re back with a new update!

Happy to announce that we’re adding the Spanish language to the mix, and we now have a controller support for all of you who prefer playing from the comfort of your couch!

Here’s the full patch notes:

Added Controller support + controller keybindings

Added 40-litre kegs with ready beer to buy in the shop

Added popups with beer details

Added the Spanish language

Added a notification when interacting with a locker if we do not have an active quest

Added better visual distinction between the bronze and gold fanciness icon

Added panel with confirmation when we want to remove beer from the store

Fixed bug with non-functioning continue button in day summary

Fixed a bug where the emails tab was becoming empty

Fixed some problems with crashes

Other minor fixes

Happy playing!