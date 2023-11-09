 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brewpub Simulator update for 9 November 2023

¡Hola! ¡Hablamos Español!

Share · View all patches · Build 12641738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We’re back with a new update!

Happy to announce that we’re adding the Spanish language to the mix, and we now have a controller support for all of you who prefer playing from the comfort of your couch!

Here’s the full patch notes:

  • Added Controller support + controller keybindings
  • Added 40-litre kegs with ready beer to buy in the shop
  • Added popups with beer details
  • Added the Spanish language
  • Added a notification when interacting with a locker if we do not have an active quest
  • Added better visual distinction between the bronze and gold fanciness icon
  • Added panel with confirmation when we want to remove beer from the store
  • Fixed bug with non-functioning continue button in day summary
  • Fixed a bug where the emails tab was becoming empty
  • Fixed some problems with crashes
  • Other minor fixes

Happy playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1755181 Depot 1755181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link