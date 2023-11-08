Soul's Spectrum: Awakening is back!

Greetings, colleagues!

Before the release, Soul's Spectrum had a free prologue for a limited time. Unfortunately, it had to be removed from Steam, but since it had unique content - we decided to add it to the full game as a free update

Now you can play Soul's Spectrum: Awakening, just select the "Prologue" option from the main menu and you're good to go.







We hope that you will enjoy it if you didn't play it before.

About the game

You wake up in a strange prison with one only goal in mind: find an escape from there. There are other people besides you, all linked by an inauspicious common fate: having committed the sin of eternal life.

Here, death is not the end, but a key to progress. With each passing demise, your soul transforms, granting you new abilities to conquer the challenges ahead. Will you harness your abilities and fulfill your purpose?

