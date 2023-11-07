Patch Notes V0.2.1

Hey Shapers!

We’ve got a list of bug fixes from the last major update (0.2.0), here are the patch notes for Hotfix 0.2.1!

Changelist 0.2.1

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug causing players who did not unlock the Needleator prior to Patch 0.2.0 to be unable to purchase any talent upgrades . Special thanks to all the players who helped us figure out this issue on Steam and Discord!

. Special thanks to all the players who helped us figure out this issue on Steam and Discord! Fixed a bug causing bosses to be vulnerable during their intro cutscene

Fixed a bug causing the city to flicker outside of windows and in various cinematics

Fixed an issue that allowed players to flip their camera upside down using weapon recoil

Removed legacy UI icons from the wall jump indicator when using the Wind Core

Fixed a bug causing “Upgrade Unavailable” text to linger on the player’s screen after a Power Transfer

Fixed a bug causing the Pyronaut to get stuck staring at the player aimlessly

Fixed a bug causing the Pyronaut’s corpse to not dissolve correctly

Fixed a bug causing parts of the Pyronaut’s corpse to disappear as the player got close

Fixed a bug causing Drone Bombers to explode immediately after spawning

Fixed a bug causing The Scourge’s reload sound effect to keep playing indefinitely if the player swapped weapons during the reload

Fixed a bug causing enemies to not spawn correctly in one traversal corridor of the Robotics Hub

Fixed a bug causing incorrect text to be displayed when all modifier slots were filled

Thanks everyone! If a bug you reported is not on this list, don't worry, we are still hard and work bugfixing and prepping new content for our next major update!