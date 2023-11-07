 Skip to content

Culture Warz update for 7 November 2023

Achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 12641661 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to community feedback achievements are now in game.
There are still more to come so keep an eye out.

