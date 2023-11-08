HOLLYWOOD ANIMAL announced — plus new investigations for This Is the Police 1&2

We're back! Hollywood Animal is coming to PC in 2024!

In a new strategy game from the creators of This Is the Police, you'll take the helm of a film studio in the late 1920s, and guide it through decades of tough choices. If you liked the gritty style of our previous games, please come give Hollywood Animal a look and add it to your wishlist.

To celebrate the announcement, we created a gift for fans of This Is the Police: two new investigations. The first sets up the story in This Is the Police 1, and the other continues it in This Is the Police 2. (And yes, it involves the venerated Bloody Shirt film franchise). If you're reading this, the investigations have already been added to your games! Enjoy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2680550/Hollywood_Animal/