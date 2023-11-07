The journey begins! - Paper Can't Fly 1.0 Release Update

Hello Players!

We are absolutely thrilled to announce the 1.0 release of Paper Can't Fly! This milestone is not just an update; it's the culmination of countless hours of passion, dedication, and creativity. It represents every idea that sparked inspiration, every line of code that was meticulously crafted, and every piece of feedback from our wonderful community that helped shape this adventure.

As we hit the launch button, our hearts are full of excitement and gratitude. We can't wait for you to experience the wonders we've packed into this release. So spread your wings alongside us as we embark on this incredible journey together. Here's to new beginnings, epic adventures, and the many discoveries that await in the world of Paper Can't Fly.

Thank you for believing in us and our game. Let's make some unforgettable memories! And as always, below you can read all the patch notes for this update.

1.0 Release Changelogs:

Additions:

Added 5 new official levels: Added "The Mountain" normal level. Added "The Canyon" normal level. Added "The Bamboo" hard level. Added "The Unknown" wildcard level. Added "The Shattered Rift" expert level.

Added support for 5 languages. Support for other languages may be added depending on the demand from the community. Custom languages can also be added by deriving from the source english file in the Localizations folder. Added Albanian. Added Chinese. Added Japanese. Added Korean. Added Russian.

Added the new "Wildcard" difficulty rating. This rating is meant for levels that do not fit any specific difficulty rating or that can be described as a weird or unorthodox level.

Added pop-up after a level is finished to notify the player that their score will only be submitted when logged in, and which allows them to login.

Added support for dpad user interface navigation with gamepad.

Changes:

Reworked 3 official level: Changed color scheme of "The Cave" easy level. Changed color scheme of "The Forest" easy level. Improved gameplay of "Paper Stunts" wildcard level, previously normal level.

Changed the community levels icon from the map icon to the globe icon.

Changed the replay icon from the plane icon to a camera icon.

Fixes: