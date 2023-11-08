Update R80: Expedition Difficulty Levels

Hey everyone,

Update R80 has arrived!

EXPEDITION

Expedition has got a major overhaul: it now has three difficulty levels – Regular, Challenging, and Extreme.

Why? First of all, we want people to play at the difficulty they want. Secondly, we want to eliminate the frustration new players may face when they plunge into the Expedition whirlpool head first. Thirdly, old expeditions tended to take a lot of time, and not all of us have this luxury. A game session in easier Expedition variants takes less time.

New players will have to play the Expedition Tutorial and complete an extraction to be able to play a regular expedition. Then the player needs to have completed three extractions to open the Challenging and Extreme Expeditions. If it is not your first day in Shatterline and you’ve opened at least ten Season Pass levels (even for past season passes), all Expedition variants will be accessible from the get-go.

As you have correctly surmised, Regular Expedition is the easiest one. It offers you only the first and second threat levels and only two sectors to explore. There are no dungeons, no frustrating and difficult contamination modifiers, and no super deadly bosses. Even extraction encounters will only happen at threat level 2. Surely, in Challenging Expedition things get more difficult, and could get really nasty in Extreme Expedition.

Other Expedition changes:

Contract and activity rewards increased. Furthermore, with the introduction of different difficulties, the contract reward quantity now depends on Expedition difficulty, not the threat level as it was before.

The chances of getting rare resources from activities and dungeons also increased.

Three new contamination modifiers were added.

PROGRESSION

Weapon progression time considerably decreased while the number of experience points needed to open weapon tiers 4 and 5 decreased as well (by almost 30 and 50% respectively).

BALANCE CHANGES

Pill's Quantum Nullifer has got some more rebalancing:

Before the present change, the ability removed enemy projectiles and froze enemy AIs within a 10-meter radius for 3 seconds.

Now, the projectile-removal radius decreased to 6 meters. The initial AI freeze works as a freezing blast within an 8-meter radius. Then, while the ability is active, the freezing continues working within a 4-meter radius around the player.

The ability visual effects were improved to boot.

Shotguns rebalance:

We admit that killing with a shotgun with hip fire may be way too easy. So we decided that playing with a shotgun shall be rewarding when you shoot while aiming. Therefore, if you hip fire with a shotgun, you will experience decreased accuracy and increased pellet scattering compared to ADS shooting.

All shotguns' damage decreased by around 10%, but their effective distance increased by 10-20% and overall operational distance increased by 50%.

With these changes, all weapon attachments that increase accuracy or decrease pellet scattering grew in importance.

This change is not cast in stone. We will monitor the game data and your feedback and will adjust accordingly.

MELEE WEAPONS

We are expanding the melee arsenal with Kite's Tactical Machete.

UI/HUD IMPROVEMENTS

Now equipped operatives perks are shown on the Pre-Battle Screen for Episodes and Expedition.

When you open the PvE Perks screen, one of the perks will always be already selected by default. It will be the perk you selected before. If none has been selected before, the system will select the perk available for acquisition.

The Armory screen was overhauled: not only does it look better now, the information is easier to read.

Item or perk cards you pick from boxes in Expedition were improved: the visuals of the resource cost on the bottom of the card were updated, and the cards from the Chosen stashes are adorned with Crystalline.

The Escort mode HUD improvements:

Updated rounds announcement visuals.

Progress bar improvements in terms of the payload movement direction, distance to the closest checkpoint, and the number of players inside the payload area.

We introduced a new payload state icon and its color scheme, the colors being the same for the payload area marker. It's blue for the team that needs to convoy the payload when this team is pushing it, red for the defending team when the payload is being convoyed by the attackers, yellow when the payload control is contested, and grey when there are no players from either team nearby. If the payload is being pushed by the defending team, the icon turns red for the team that needs to convoy it and blue for the defending team.

BUG FIXES