Empire Chronicles update for 7 November 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.1.16) - Minor Update

  • Milanos and Boboros can be found in their residence in Kranoa once Hira Tor mission is complete.
  • Added some extra chatter from Babbolz to indicate that the temple of Barbigos just north of the shrine when the player exists the shrine.
  • Added extra lights to Hira Tor.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a small pathing issue on the 3rd floor of Hira Tor.
  • Bug Fix: Moved a pillar in the Hira Tor Basement so the player cannot fall on it.

