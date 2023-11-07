Empire Chronicles (Version 1.1.16) - Minor Update
- Milanos and Boboros can be found in their residence in Kranoa once Hira Tor mission is complete.
- Added some extra chatter from Babbolz to indicate that the temple of Barbigos just north of the shrine when the player exists the shrine.
- Added extra lights to Hira Tor.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a small pathing issue on the 3rd floor of Hira Tor.
- Bug Fix: Moved a pillar in the Hira Tor Basement so the player cannot fall on it.
