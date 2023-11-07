Quick Update - Bug Fixes

Update available now!
Retroa Retroa Builda
- Sorted Audio bug, when blocks dropped. That was killing the music, and most probably your speakers.
- Sorted the keyboard playing the wrong second note.
Ah 'ate those flockin' birds
- Disabled the scrolling message on the title screen for now
- Tried to sort the random crash, sorry failed again, I thought I'd pin pointed it.
- Sorted the games high score breaking.
Slime? Climb?
- Sorted Set levels not being the same levels every time.
- Set Assists/Hazards to be the same every time on each level.
Thank you for your patience.
