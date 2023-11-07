 Skip to content

3 Hit Blunders Bundle update for 7 November 2023

Quick Update - Bug Fixes

Update available now!

Retroa Retroa Builda

  • Sorted Audio bug, when blocks dropped. That was killing the music, and most probably your speakers.
  • Sorted the keyboard playing the wrong second note.

Ah 'ate those flockin' birds

  • Disabled the scrolling message on the title screen for now
  • Tried to sort the random crash, sorry failed again, I thought I'd pin pointed it.
  • Sorted the games high score breaking.

Slime? Climb?

  • Sorted Set levels not being the same levels every time.
  • Set Assists/Hazards to be the same every time on each level.

Thank you for your patience.

