 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Peaks of Yore update for 7 November 2023

1.2.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12641335 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Small Updates
  • Tweaked some routes on a couple of maps.
  • Changed the default hotkey of Restart Map to F4. If you have saved keybindings, you might need to reset this key.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug allowing you to "slingshot" using various methods.
  • Fixed a bug causing you to fall even when walking on the ground.
  • Fixed a bug that made crampons visible but legs invisible.
  • Fixed a bug with Steam Overlay disabling selection in the peak journals.
  • Fixed a bug with the OAS President not being in the correct place when delivering a parcel.
  • Fixed some issues when co-climbing with Walker.
  • Fixed some issues with Solemn Tempest.
  • Fixed some audio issues where some things weren't affected by Sound Levels.

Thanks for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2236071 Depot 2236071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link