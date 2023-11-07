1.2.3 Patch Notes

Small Updates
- Tweaked some routes on a couple of maps.
- Changed the default hotkey of Restart Map to F4. If you have saved keybindings, you might need to reset this key.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug allowing you to "slingshot" using various methods.
- Fixed a bug causing you to fall even when walking on the ground.
- Fixed a bug that made crampons visible but legs invisible.
- Fixed a bug with Steam Overlay disabling selection in the peak journals.
- Fixed a bug with the OAS President not being in the correct place when delivering a parcel.
- Fixed some issues when co-climbing with Walker.
- Fixed some issues with Solemn Tempest.
- Fixed some audio issues where some things weren't affected by Sound Levels.
Thanks for your continued support!
Changed files in this update