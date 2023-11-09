SANABI Official Release Announcement

Greetings from Wonder Potion.

It’s already been a year and a half since we excitedly released the Early Access last June 22nd.

We were able to create an improved game thanks to the beta tests and the invaluable feedback from the community.

We want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude – thank you.

With the support from all of you, we are now ready for the official release.

In this official release version, players can enjoy all chapters and endings.

For those who played the Early Access version – your progress will be transferred, allowing you to continue your adventure from the subsequent chapters.

Patch Notes:

1. New Chapter Addition & Existing Chapter Enhancements

Added content up to the ending after Chapter 3

Added scenes for the Chapter 2 boss (Justice)

Significant improvements to the story and stages in Chapter 3

Other sub-events and existing events have been improved

2. Addition of Multiple Endings

2 additional endings that players can unlock depending on their choices

3. Improvement in Controls

Improved responsiveness of controls, including adjustments in Chain Arm delay and range

Enhanced aiming correction mechanism for Chain Arm

4. Improvement in Level Design

Fixed stages that were excessively long or difficult

Improved terrain structures that were inconvenient for players using controllers

5. Sound Enhancements

Added a lot of missing SFX and BGM

6. Addition of achievements and Steam collectibles

7. Bug Fixes

Bugs and issues reported up to this point have been fixed

※ The speedrun mode will be polished and updated shortly after the official release.

We are also excited to announce the release of two free DLCs, exploring the past of the protagonist and Mari. These DLCs are planned to be released in the first half of 2024, so please look forward to it!

If you come across any issues or have suggestions, please don’t hesitate to inform us via Steam Community or our official Discord channel. We assure you that your concerns will be promptly addressed.

One again, we express our deepest appreciation for your unwavering love and support.

Best regards,

Wonder Potion.