Update, Trading Cards + Announcing the Cursed Trial!

You can now earn trading cards in Demonheart: The Ice Demon and craft badges!
If you already played for a certain number of hours, they should have already appeared in your inventory.
In other news, Demonheart: The Cursed Trial is set to release in Early Acces on November 13th!
Join us in creating this murder mystery / romance game and join the community in the conspiracy theories. ːsurprised_yetiː
v1.06 - Ice Demon fixes:
- Fixed Esmius model covering "The End" in the Red Inferno ending
- Hopefully fixed some issues with music when you tab in and out
