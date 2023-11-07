 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demonheart: The Ice Demon update for 7 November 2023

Update, Trading Cards + Announcing the Cursed Trial!

Share · View all patches · Build 12641249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now earn trading cards in Demonheart: The Ice Demon and craft badges!

If you already played for a certain number of hours, they should have already appeared in your inventory.

In other news, Demonheart: The Cursed Trial is set to release in Early Acces on November 13th!

Join us in creating this murder mystery / romance game and join the community in the conspiracy theories. ːsurprised_yetiː

v1.06 - Ice Demon fixes:

  • Fixed Esmius model covering "The End" in the Red Inferno ending
  • Hopefully fixed some issues with music when you tab in and out

Changed files in this update

Depot 1711621 Depot 1711621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link