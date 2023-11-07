1.0.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12641127 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 15:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

It's Tuesday and once more we are here with our weekly patch.

We are still working to fix issues, but these are the ones that have been added to this week's patch.

Sync & Save

Save games will now remember the current uniform in use for Cerritos and dark UFoP

Mac

Game no longer crashes when receiving information about a MiPo under assimilation from the Major Power doing it

Gameplay & Balance

Increased waves of Borg that appear during the Pathogen deployment: 1st event "Probe Defenses": from 2 to 6 2nd event "Counteract Security Measures": from 3 to 4 and a medium size cube

UFP Mission Tree: node "Exodus" won't get blocked anymore when you cancel "Immediate Evacuation"

Cardassian Mission Tree: Free at least one species using the “Back to Basics” species profile is now required to the "Reform" node

Espionage Missions: “Gather Intel” & “Sabotage Starbase” will no longer be able to be carried out in Systems that are part of a Neutral Zone to avoid unintended behaviors

Major Powers will now be capable of breaking any migration pact they have

Lowered the requirement for the "Subspace Sweetie" achievement to 3 gifts, so it's less difficult to reach

Ships

Enterprise-E will now have its name and registration embedded

Fixed the issue where the Enterprise was destroyed in certain events outside of war scenarios. It now correctly shows as M.I.A. (missing in action) when appropriate

A fleet returning from MIA will now do everything possible to return to a system not under siege

Corrected discrepancy between ship size info on the ship window and the galaxy tokens

Lore

Corrected species traits for Ferengi and Nausicaans: they will now have traits according to lore

California class ships will now be named after cities in California, according to lore

All four UFP species now display their homeworlds correctly according to lore

Crystalline Entity

Events: A new system will now be created on the spot to be their homeworld instead of them choosing an existing system Reduced the time that a Crystalline entity takes to become hostile from 60 to 5 days so that there’s continuity to these events

Added a lacking background image for Crystalline Entity in the Fleet View

Fleet View now shows the Crystalline Entity ship with the correct localization

Fixed Crystalline Entity Fleet Names after successfully recruiting the Crystalline Entity as a fleet through the relevant event sequence

Audio

Fixed volume and/or quality issues in: Cardassian Male Greeting "Our Union greets you." Andorian female Greeting "Let us converse." Cairn female and male Greeting "We will respect your privacy." Cardassian female Greeting "Our Union greets you." Cardassian advisor "Our Warp capabilities have been improved. I've drafted a memo for your approval..."



UI

Added a scrollbar for large texts in diplomatic issues to be readable in every resolution

Reinforcement finished alert will now show the correct iconography

Replaced multiplayer chat icon

Language, Localization, & Spelling

Mission Tree: Starburst node: reworked texts to guide the player into the building of Bulk Carriers"

Espionage Missions will now show more clearly their success chance: Less than: <X% More than: >X% Between: X%-Y%"

Outliner: Replaced the text "Reorder Planets" with the more accurate "Reorder Elements"

Added missing localization in the “Warp Agreements” modifier

The text "We do not have enough Resources!" was added to all languages and will now appear when you do not have the necessary resources to hire the leader

Captain Janeway Event: the option that read "Use this advantage with caution." has been cut

Added dots for the acronym USS to follow the ship naming convention in Star Trek (U.S.S. Enterprise, etc.) in all languages

“Proton Torpedo” mentioned in events changed to correct spelling (“Photon Torpedo”)

Please note that save file compatibility between versions is not guaranteed.

If you have an important game running, please back up the save file before trying to load the save in the new version. You can roll back to a prior version by right-clicking on Star Trek: Infinite in your Steam library -> Properties -> Betas -> choose the desired version from the drop-down.

If you experience crashing or other issues, first disable all mods and start a new save. If the issue persists, please report on the Steam Discussion forums here, or on the Bug Report section on the Paradox forums.