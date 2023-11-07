🚨 Urgent: Mandatory Update to Version 0.1.1 - Action Required! 🚨

**

Hello Everyone!

**We've just rolled out a crucial update for Bancroft Academy! Version 0.1.1 is live and it's mandatory for all players to update. Please read carefully to ensure a smooth transition:

Important: Before you jump into the new version, you MUST delete your persistent data. This is vital to avoid any conflicts with the new features. You can clear your persistent data via the settings menu under the display tab.

Warning: OLD SAVES WILL NOT WORK WITH THIS NEW VERSION. To integrate the new updated variables, you'll need to replay EP1.**

What's New in Version 0.1.1:

AI Voice Overs (In Development): Try out the new AI voiceovers up to the MC's departure for Bancroft Academy. Your feedback on this trial feature is crucial for its development.

AutoMode Feature: Experience the story like never before with AutoMode, automatically progressing text and requiring interaction only when choices arise. A prompt will allow you to toggle AI voiceover on or off.

Direct Game Updates: Stay up-to-date with the latest version with our new in-game update checker, allowing for seamless downloads directly within the game.

Quality of Life Improvements:

Major Choice Indicator: Now, it's easier to distinguish game-altering decisions with our new choice impact indicators.

Episode Completion Tracking: New tracking variables have been introduced to better record your journey through the episodes.

Updated Soundtrack: Embrace the new vibes with "Have It All" by The Red Collective, which has replaced PinkZebra's "Perfect Day."

New Logo: Bancroft Academy has a fresh, modern logo that aligns with the evolution of our game.

Known Bugs:

AutoMode & Voiceover Interaction: There's a known issue where interacting during AutoMode with Voiceover enabled can disrupt AutoMode. We have a temporary workaround until this is patched. For now, re-enable AutoMode, select no for Voiceover, then disable AutoMode if needed.

Your support and feedback are incredibly important to us, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these changes. Let's get back to the game!

Best,

Mr. Aurora