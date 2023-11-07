- Fixed a bug that prevented a flying creature (e.g. demon) that suffered from an ancestors rage curse to land.
- Balance changes.
- Minor bug fixes and improvements.
Infested Fortress update for 7 November 2023
Update Notes for Nov 7th
Patchnotes
