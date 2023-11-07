 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infested Fortress update for 7 November 2023

Update Notes for Nov 7th

Share · View all patches · Build 12641076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that prevented a flying creature (e.g. demon) that suffered from an ancestors rage curse to land.
  • Balance changes.
  • Minor bug fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2060231 Depot 2060231
  • Loading history…
Depot 2060232 Depot 2060232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link