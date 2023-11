Share · View all patches · Build 12641016 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Great News!

The Boeing 737-900ER is now available for Aerofly FS 4!

Full Flight Tutorial

Check out the tutorial for the 737 NG on our website:

https://www.aerofly.com/tutorials/b737ng/

Key Features

You can find all features and details of the 737-900ER on our website as well:

https://www.aerofly.com/features/aircraft/b737ng/

Screenshots