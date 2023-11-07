-Characters and Enemies Movement Speed Optimized,
-Characters Attack Collision Detection Fixed,
-Further Optimizations Applied,
-Other Small Bug Fixes.
Maeldor: Quest Of The Artifact update for 7 November 2023
Maeldor: Quest of the Artifact Version 0.1 - Update 0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
