Maeldor: Quest Of The Artifact update for 7 November 2023

Maeldor: Quest of the Artifact Version 0.1 - Update 0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12640978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Characters and Enemies Movement Speed Optimized,
-Characters Attack Collision Detection Fixed,
-Further Optimizations Applied,
-Other Small Bug Fixes.

