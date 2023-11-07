November 7th Patch Notes (2)

-Ice waves no longer spawn inside us.

-Fixed an issue where destroying a monument of a biome would make enemies disappear in other ----islands of the same biome.

-Now, when we roll with the space key, we can pass through enemies.

-Main menu language setting has been fixed.

-Confirmation setting for returning to the main menu has been fixed.

-Fixed the issue of climbing rocks in certain areas.

-The attack duration of the axed orc has been reduced by 0.2 seconds.

-Depending on the pot upgrade, you will start the game with that many pots.

-The usage speed of the Eagle Skill has been increased by 30%. (You will be able to use it faster)."