 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alaca update for 7 November 2023

November 7th Patch Notes (2)

Share · View all patches · Build 12640972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Ice waves no longer spawn inside us.
-Fixed an issue where destroying a monument of a biome would make enemies disappear in other ----islands of the same biome.
-Now, when we roll with the space key, we can pass through enemies.
-Main menu language setting has been fixed.
-Confirmation setting for returning to the main menu has been fixed.
-Fixed the issue of climbing rocks in certain areas.
-The attack duration of the axed orc has been reduced by 0.2 seconds.
-Depending on the pot upgrade, you will start the game with that many pots.
-The usage speed of the Eagle Skill has been increased by 30%. (You will be able to use it faster)."

Changed files in this update

Depot 2534661 Depot 2534661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link