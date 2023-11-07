-Ice waves no longer spawn inside us.
-Fixed an issue where destroying a monument of a biome would make enemies disappear in other ----islands of the same biome.
-Now, when we roll with the space key, we can pass through enemies.
-Main menu language setting has been fixed.
-Confirmation setting for returning to the main menu has been fixed.
-Fixed the issue of climbing rocks in certain areas.
-The attack duration of the axed orc has been reduced by 0.2 seconds.
-Depending on the pot upgrade, you will start the game with that many pots.
-The usage speed of the Eagle Skill has been increased by 30%. (You will be able to use it faster)."
Alaca update for 7 November 2023
November 7th Patch Notes (2)
-Ice waves no longer spawn inside us.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update