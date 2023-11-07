- Added new localizations: Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian
- Updated several UI elements
- Fixed some issues where the map could open unintentionally
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 7 November 2023
Patch v1.4.1
