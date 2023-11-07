November 7th Update (3)

Dear players:
Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:
- The Valkyrie Power interface now correctly displays the avatars of Skadi and Ch'en.
- Fixed an issue where the skill description of Ch'en's Valkyrie Power did not show the correct values for each level (the actual values remained unchanged, only the description was incorrect).
- Fixed an issue where the armor-boosting effect of Gusu's Valkyrie Power did not work correctly.
- When all the skills of a specific spell have been acquired, selecting the corresponding spell blessing reward will now display at least three attribute skills instead of being blank.
Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update