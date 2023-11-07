November 7th Update (3)

Dear players:

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

The Valkyrie Power interface now correctly displays the avatars of Skadi and Ch'en. Fixed an issue where the skill description of Ch'en's Valkyrie Power did not show the correct values for each level (the actual values remained unchanged, only the description was incorrect). Fixed an issue where the armor-boosting effect of Gusu's Valkyrie Power did not work correctly. When all the skills of a specific spell have been acquired, selecting the corresponding spell blessing reward will now display at least three attribute skills instead of being blank.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.