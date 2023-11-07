Update, Version 20231107



English

############Content################

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a scarecrow doll in Kayir's room.

[The House near the Paddy Field]When you try to interact with the doll, Kayir will reappear in the room.

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a dead body on the 3rd floor. No story content to it yet. It's on my TODO list.

[Samujier]New location: Samujier Cathedral (Most parts are still inaccessible right now. Mostly because I want to put some stories here.)

[Butterfly]Once you've visited the Samujier Cathedral, you can teleport there.

[Enemy]The templar knight enemy at the end of Chapter 2, Illuminati path, now has his faith correctly set to Christianity.

[Enemy]The Templar Knight enemy also now has the sword slash attack animation.

[Faith]Added a very basic generic Samujier faith to the database for NPCs to use.

[Enemy]Kayir and his brothers now have the Samujier faith.

[Enemy]Meketaten after turning hostile on certain paths at the end of Chapter 2, her faith will turn into Nihilism.

[Enemy]Leien also has his faith set if you decide to attack him.

[Enemy]Anomalous "The Mirror" now also copies its victim's faith.

###########Debug##################

Fixed a bug that Kayir's Brother does not trigger the map callback functions correctly when they appear on a random map.

简体中文

############Content################

【水田近家】在卡伊特的房间里加入了一个稻草人娃娃。

【水田近家】如果你试图接触这个稻草人娃娃，卡伊特会重新出现并攻击你。

【水田近家】在三楼加入了一具尸体。目前还没有剧情内容。是待完成事项。

【萨姆吉尔】新地点：萨姆吉尔大教堂。（大部分区域目前还无法进入。基本上是因为我打算在这里加点故事剧情。）

【蝴蝶之翼】首次访问萨姆吉尔大教堂后，你可以传送过去。

【敌人】在第二章光照派路线时会变成敌人的圣殿骑士的信仰现在被正确设置为基督教。

【敌人】这个圣殿骑士的攻击动画现在会正确播放剑的攻击动画。

【信仰】加入了一个基础的通用萨姆吉尔信仰到数据库，供NPC使用。

【敌人】卡伊特以及卡伊特的兄弟们现在会有萨姆吉尔信仰。

【敌人】梅珂塔腾在第二章结束时如果进入敌对的状态，她的信仰会变为虚无主义。

【敌人】雷恩现在也有了信仰数据，如果你攻击他的话。

【敌人】异常【镜子】现在也会复制它的目标的信仰数据，

###########Debug##################

修复了卡伊特的兄弟不会在随机地图中正确触发地图的回调函数的Bug。

