Stagelands update for 8 November 2023

Stagelands Patch 1.5.1

Hello, everyone!
Based on the feedback we received, we made an update fixing bugs in the game and improving it.

  • Visual Effects Update;
  • Bug fixes;
  • Graphics settings;
  • Window mode;
  • Updated units balance.

