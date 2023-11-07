 Skip to content

Hades' Star update for 7 November 2023

Update notes, November 7

Update notes, November 7

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Additional Crystals awarded to all existing accounts, to help with the Dark Nebula transition. Check your Inbox message. Long time players will be awarded more Crystals. We recommend spending the Crystals towards economy upgrades described in the upgrade guide: http://blog.hadesstar.com/2023/10/dark-nebula-upgrade-guide.html
  • Added additional free planet upgrades for certain accounts that were created pre-Dark Nebula
  • Reduce build price for Battleship level 4 and over
  • Shipment drone: Maximum capacity increased
  • Shipment relay: Hydrogen prices decreased for Relay level 6 and lower
  • Starter pack 2 shipment bonus increased slightly
  • Red Star level 11 Hydrogen costs decreased (scan & transport jump)
  • Active modules are disabled after jump to White Star
  • Cargo Repair in White Stars will no longer consume Relics that are still loading.
  • Reduced requirements for Red Hydrogen achievement

