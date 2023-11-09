Major Update: Signal Zone

Updated Version ID: V0.2.10：

Added 30 new levels and 4 tutorial levels.

Introducing a new major core mechanism - Signal Zone

The new levels in this update will include mechanics related to “Signal Zone,” providing players with more challenging puzzles and element arrangements.

Matrix Signal Zone: When a Matrix unit is activated, it generates a Signal Zone centered around the unit. The size of the generated field increases with the unit’s level.

Thermal Signal Zone: Similar to the Matrix Signal Zone, activated Thermal units generate Signal Zone centered around them. The size of the Signal Zone increases with the unit’s tier, and it is slightly larger than the Matrix unit’s Signal Zone. However, please note that the Signal Zone generated by Thermal units can be blocked by other units and Barricades.

Depending on the type of Signal Zone, players need to arrange signal fields until they cover specific locations and continue to yield benefits - it’s not an easy task! More types of Signal Zones will be added in future updates, so stay tuned!

Fix: Adjusted the position of the save warning label.

Update: Optimized the experience of random deliveries in the Shop.

Update: Optimized and updated the icons for the keyboard, controller, and other items.

Update: Adjusted the tutorial content for Mission Unit

Update: Various miscellaneous player experience optimizations.

Update: Improved the loading performance of the level selection page.

Time flies, and the game has been online for almost half a year. With this significant update, we are getting closer to the official version. We hope everyone will enjoy this update, and we appreciate your continuous support!

