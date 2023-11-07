 Skip to content

かぼちゃげーむ update for 7 November 2023

Version 2 is now available!

Build 12640176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New additions

  • "Time Limit Mode" has been added.

    In this mode, players aim for a high score within a set time limit.
    The remaining time increases when you make a pumpkin or exceed a certain score.
  • 1 achievement added. The total number of achievements is now 20.

Changes and Corrections

  • Adjusted the behavior of vegetables and scarecrows.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented achievements from being completed.
  • Displayed a confirmation screen when retry or return to title is selected.

