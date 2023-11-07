Version 2 is now available!

New additions
- "Time Limit Mode" has been added.
In this mode, players aim for a high score within a set time limit.
The remaining time increases when you make a pumpkin or exceed a certain score.
- 1 achievement added. The total number of achievements is now 20.
Changes and Corrections
- Adjusted the behavior of vegetables and scarecrows.
- Fixed a bug that prevented achievements from being completed.
- Displayed a confirmation screen when retry or return to title is selected.
Changed files in this update