- Added Pen Tool DLC.
- Modern world DLC - added farm buildings, props and vehicles.
- Modern world DLC - added more fence models.
- On/off toggles for BGM, Mini Games, Developer Tools, and Polygon Count buttons.
- Fixed minor bugs and typo errors.
MangaKa update for 7 November 2023
MangaKa Update Version 1.4.9.9a
