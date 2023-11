The full version of Hellcard is now Steam Deck verified. While this prologue doesn't have the green checkmark it is functionally the same build, so you can now rest assured it will be readable and fully playable on your Deck!

Version 0.6.231107 - 7 Nov 2023

Hellcard is now officially Steam Deck Verified !

! Fixed a crash when opening card piles in multiplayer during the dungeon unfolding effect

As Always,

Stay Safe in Paper Dunegones ːarchduckː

Konstanty